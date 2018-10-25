Curt Schilling Responds to Not Being Invited to Red Sox Honoring 2004 WS Champs

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

When the Boston Red Sox had members of their 2004 championship team throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's Game 2 of the World Series, Curt Schilling was notably absent.

Per Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe, one Red Sox executive said the team didn't contact Schilling, "but it is not out of spite."

Schilling responded to the situation with a post on Facebook, saying it was "completely expected" and an intentional move by the team:

"I can wake up tomorrow and peek at the 3 WS Trophies, or put on the 3 WS Rings and know what was and is. I don't need a ceremony to know what we did that year.

"I believe to this day that year made all the subsequent years possible and ONLY that group of men could do what we did.

"So no, I didn't get invited, I didn't get snubbed.

"I just didn't get an invitation from a few weak 'men' who've spent their entire lives paying and watching other men achieve."

Seven members of the 2004 team were on hand for the pre-game ceremony, including David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield, Jason Varitek, Keith Foulke and Alan Embree.

Schilling has been at the center of controversy on multiple occasions in recent years. He was fired from ESPN in April 2016 after sharing an anti-transgender post on Facebook.

During his playing days, Schilling won three World Series titles, including two with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Schilling did attend the Red Sox's 10th-anniversary celebration of the 2004 World Series team in 2014 at Fenway Park prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves.