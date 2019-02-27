DeMarcus Cousins Out vs. Heat Because of Load Management After Achilles Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat due to load management connected to his Achilles injury last season, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell.

Cousins was on pace for another big year in 2017-18. He was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his 48 games with the New Orleans Pelicans. Then he tore his Achilles in a 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the 28-year-old, who was assuredly going to collect a max contract from either the Pelicans or another team in free agency. Instead, he took a one-year, $5.3 million deal from the Warriors.

In general, Golden State was a great landing spot for Cousins because the Warriors could be patient with his recovery and slowly add him to the rotation rather than throwing him into a major role before he was physically ready.

Cousins made his debut in the team's 112-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 18. Through 14 games, he's averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Cousins was a luxury signing. If he can return to his All-Star self, then he adds another dimension to Golden State's already electric offense; if he struggles to hit that level again, then it won't matter too much.

The Warriors won back-to-back titles while relying on a combination of JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell and Zaza Pachulia at center. Golden State should be fine if Cousins is unavailable and the team has to go back to Bell and Kevon Looney at the 5.