Daryl Morey Responds to Rajon Rondo with Pot Calling the Kettle Black Image

Rob Goldberg
October 24, 2018

The drama between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets appears far from over, and it has now reached the front office level.

After Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul fought on the court Saturday night, Rondo continued to go after Paul's character Tuesday.

"Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy," the Lakers guard said, per ESPN. "They don't know he's a horrible teammate."

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey had a simple response:

As the expression goes, the pot is calling the kettle black.

Considering Rondo is on his sixth team in the last five seasons, there could be some truth to this trash talk. In any case, it's always fun to see the supposed adults in the room get petty on Twitter just like the players.

