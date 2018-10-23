Super Bowl LIII Odds: Rams, Patriots, Chiefs Favorites Heading into Week 8

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to win Super Bowl LIII heading into Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season.

On Tuesday, OddsShark provided updated championship odds, with the Rams as a +280 favorite (bet $100 to win $280). They are ahead of the New England Patriots (+550), Kansas City Chiefs (+600), New Orleans Saints (+800) and Minnesota Vikings (+1,200) in the latest betting lines.

Los Angeles' dominant start to the campaign just survived a three-game road trip that featured victories over the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. The team's seven wins have come by an average of 15.3 points.

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said in early October that head coach Sean McVay has built a culture in L.A. that's allowed the talented roster to thrive, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

"He'll raise his hand and say, 'Yeah, I F'd up, I put you all in a bad position. I'll fix it, I'll change it,'" Brockers said. "When you have a coach like that...that's OK with taking that accountability and putting it on himself and being vocal with it outwardly, it allows everybody else to also man up."

The Rams face a daunting four-game stretch ahead of their Week 12 bye with games against the Green Bay Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs. Getting through that unbeaten will be an uphill battle, but doing so would make an undefeated season a realistic target.

Meanwhile, it's also no surprise to see the Patriots and Chiefs among the AFC teams that high in the odds.

They faced off in a highly entertaining Week 6 clash won 43-40 by New England in what could very well be an AFC Championship Game preview. It's going to make the race for home-field advantage critical during the season's second half.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Niners and Arizona Cardinals (both +50,000) are tied for the longest Super Bowl odds, followed by the Buffalo Bills (+40,000).

Related

    Report: Reid's Grievance Against Bengals Rejected by Arbitrator

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Reid's Grievance Against Bengals Rejected by Arbitrator

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jared Goff Still Not Satisfied with Rams Offense

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Jared Goff Still Not Satisfied with Rams Offense

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    Giants Trade Eli Apple to Saints

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Trade Eli Apple to Saints

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos QB Chad Kelly Arrested

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos QB Chad Kelly Arrested

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report