Super Bowl LIII Odds: Rams, Patriots, Chiefs Favorites Heading into Week 8

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to win Super Bowl LIII heading into Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season.

On Tuesday, OddsShark provided updated championship odds, with the Rams as a +280 favorite (bet $100 to win $280). They are ahead of the New England Patriots (+550), Kansas City Chiefs (+600), New Orleans Saints (+800) and Minnesota Vikings (+1,200) in the latest betting lines.

Los Angeles' dominant start to the campaign just survived a three-game road trip that featured victories over the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. The team's seven wins have come by an average of 15.3 points.

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said in early October that head coach Sean McVay has built a culture in L.A. that's allowed the talented roster to thrive, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

"He'll raise his hand and say, 'Yeah, I F'd up, I put you all in a bad position. I'll fix it, I'll change it,'" Brockers said. "When you have a coach like that...that's OK with taking that accountability and putting it on himself and being vocal with it outwardly, it allows everybody else to also man up."

The Rams face a daunting four-game stretch ahead of their Week 12 bye with games against the Green Bay Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs. Getting through that unbeaten will be an uphill battle, but doing so would make an undefeated season a realistic target.

Meanwhile, it's also no surprise to see the Patriots and Chiefs among the AFC teams that high in the odds.

They faced off in a highly entertaining Week 6 clash won 43-40 by New England in what could very well be an AFC Championship Game preview. It's going to make the race for home-field advantage critical during the season's second half.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Niners and Arizona Cardinals (both +50,000) are tied for the longest Super Bowl odds, followed by the Buffalo Bills (+40,000).