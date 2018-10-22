NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Peterson Asked for Deal, 'Desperately' Wants Out

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Schefter added that the Cardinals "continue to insist they're not trading him," though Peterson has continued to make trade requests nonetheless.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, meanwhile, reported the Cardinals "have known about Peterson's displeasure with the state of the franchise and his desire for a trade for some time now," adding that teams have continued to contact the Cardinals about the cornerback and that a deal before Oct. 30's deadline is "hardly impossible."

Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday that Peterson wouldn't be dealt, however:

And Peterson's demands are hardly ideal for the 1-6 Cardinals:

Peterson will undoubtedly have suitors. ESPN's Mike Clay noted that contending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers could all use an upgrade at cornerback like Peterson. Albert Breer of The MMQB added that the Saints "have been fishing around" for a corner and that the Chiefs would be "a natural [fit]."

And former NFL player, CBS Sports analyst and Peterson's cousin, Bryant McFadden, noted that Peterson favored the Saints as a potential destination:

Certainly, most teams would benefit from adding the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection to their secondary. The 28-year-old is having another strong season, registering two interceptions and a sack while earning an 83.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, second among cornerbacks.

He won't come cheap if he is traded, however, both in compensation to the Cardinals and given that he holds an $11.8 million cap hit in 2019 and a $13.1 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac.com.

Still, top cornerbacks come at a premium in the NFL, and Peterson deserves to be in that conversation.