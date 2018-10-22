NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Date, Latest on Le'Veon Bell's Status

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear to have any serious suitors looking to trade for Le'Veon Bell.

They also don't appear to have a choice.

Bell did not show up to Steelers facilities Monday despite previous reports saying he was expected to report ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers have been kept out of the loop on Bell's whereabouts and plans during his absence.

There's now a growing belief he will sit out another week before returning to the team sometime after the Oct. 30 trade deadline. The Steelers cannot trade Bell until he is under contract. He has not signed his franchise tag, which has allowed him to stay away from the team for the first seven weeks of the season.

The absence has cost him nearly $6 million.

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs.

"But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

The Steelers offense has not missed a beat with Bell out of the lineup. James Conner has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 26 receptions for 257 yards.

"I think the team has handled it well," Art Rooney II said on NFL Network. "The players have adjusted, just carrying on without him. That's all you can do. But it's early in the season; we have a long way to go. We just have to keep getting better every week. Can't take anything for granted."

Schefter's report says the Steelers have no current plans to trade Bell but are not opposed to offers. A team like the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots could be a natural fit, though the latter is unlikely given they're both competing in the same conference. The Eagles and Patriots have both suffered a rash of injuries at the running back spot that makes Bell a more attractive option. New England will probably await word on the status of Sony Michel before making any moves ahead of the deadline.

Rooney has said the team will not trade Bell. All deals must be agreed upon by 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 30.