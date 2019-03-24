Knicks News: Kevin Knox Won't Return vs. Clippers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained right ankle, according to the team.

Knox has already missed time this season after suffering a sprained ankle during New York's 103-101 loss against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20. He was sidelined for seven games as a result of that injury before returning on Nov. 5.

Expectations are high for Knox after the Knicks selected him ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft. The former Kentucky standout showed some of his potential in three games before spraining his ankle, averaging 9.3 points per game and shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Things have started coming together for Knox. He's averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, though it comes with a 36.9 shooting percentage.

The Knicks are playing for their long-term future this season after trading Kristaps Porzingis, Trey Burke, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks for DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews.

With Knox injured once again, Knicks head coach David Fizdale will rely heavily on Mario Hezonja in his rotation.