NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy PerformancesOctober 21, 2018
It's hard to believe, but we're already approaching the halfway point of both the NFL season and your fantasy football season.
And while the most consistent performers have largely been established, we still have a few monster performances taking us by surprise every week.
Week 7 gave us some of both—the old faithfuls and the out-of-nowheres.
|Week 7 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Broncos
|45-10
|Cardinals
|DEN D/ST
|10 PTS allowed, 3 INT, 2 FMBL recovered, 2 TD
|Titans
|19-20
|Chargers
|Philip Rivers
|19-of-26, 306 yds, 2 TD
|Patriots
|38-31
|Bears
|Mitch Trubisky
|26-of-50, 333 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 81 rush yds, TD
|Bills
|5-37
|Colts
|Marlon Mack
|126 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 33 yds, TD
|Lions
|32-21
|Dolphins
|Kerryon Johnson
|158 rush yds, 2 rec, 21 yds
|Vikings
|37-17
|Jets
|Latavius Murray
|69 rush yds, 2 TD, 2 rec, 14 yds
|Panthers
|21-17
|Eagles
|Cam Newton
|25-of-39, 269 yds, 2 TD, 49 rush yds
|Browns
|23-26
|Buccaneers
|Baker Mayfield
|23-of-34, 215 yds, 2 TD, 43 rush yds
|Texans
|20-7
|Jaguars
|Lamar Miller
|100 rush yds, TD
|Standard Scoring Format
Broncos Defense/Special Teams
Von Miller guaranteed a Denver Broncos win for Thursday Night Football, and wow, did his side of the ball ever deliver on that promise.
Denver sacked Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen six times. They forced him into three interceptions, two of which were run back for touchdowns. And they picked up two fumbles for good measure.
The beating was so bad, Arizona even parted with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy shortly after the loss, per the NFL:
NFL @NFL
Cardinals part ways with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy: https://t.co/A1v7SKK39K https://t.co/gzCIqOnCLU
The league also shared video of the game, including the defense's scoring strikes:
The Broncos won't face many teams as bad as the Cardinals from here on out, but they can strive for this level of effort in every game. There's still plenty of talent on this defensive unit, and that should be enough to keep Denver competitive.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers started Sunday's games with a bang, going 19-of-26 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in London, England.
The NFL posted video of one of Rivers' long-distance touchdown throws:
NFL @NFL
Rivers goes deep AGAIN. @darealmike_dub hauls in the 55-yard TD! #FightForEachOther 📺: #TENvsLAC on CBS https://t.co/LtfMqfoNKo
The Chargers were without star running back Melvin Gordon in this one, so they had to rely a bit more on the passing attack. With L.A. heading into a bye, Gordon is expected to be ready in time for Week 9.
Marlon Mack
Later, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack ran all over the Buffalo Bills, to the tune of 126 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.
The NFL shared video of his receiving touchdown:
After putting up nearly 30 points in standard formats, Mack is sure to be a hot waiver-wire target for Week 8. He's owned in just over 50 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
After a slow start that saw the Carolina Panthers down 17-0 to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, Cam Newton rallied his team to score 21 unanswered points on the way to a win.
Newton finished with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added another four fantasy points on the ground with his 49 rushing yards.
The NFL shared highlights of the game:
NFL @NFL
FINAL: @Panthers score 21 unanswered points to win! #CARvsPHI #KeepPounding https://t.co/dFKH4NA32p
This is just another solid outing in what has been a steady campaign for Newton. He's yet to top 30 this season, but he's also never dipped below 16. And Sunday's 24 makes four out of six games over 20, with an average of 23.2.
That sort of reliability out of your quarterback can take a lot of anxiety out of fantasy football.
Mitchell Trubisky
At least in terms of fantasy production, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been on fire lately.
Trubisky went 26-of-50 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots. He added another 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The NFL shared video of one of his passing scores:
All told, Trubisky went for 31 points, giving him an average of 33.9 over his last three games. Coming into 2018, I'm not sure many would've given him a shot at a stretch like this at any point in the season.
Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN.com.
