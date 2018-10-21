NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It's hard to believe, but we're already approaching the halfway point of both the NFL season and your fantasy football season.

And while the most consistent performers have largely been established, we still have a few monster performances taking us by surprise every week.

Week 7 gave us some of both—the old faithfuls and the out-of-nowheres.

Week 7 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Broncos 45-10 Cardinals DEN D/ST 10 PTS allowed, 3 INT, 2 FMBL recovered, 2 TD Titans 19-20 Chargers Philip Rivers 19-of-26, 306 yds, 2 TD Patriots 38-31 Bears Mitch Trubisky 26-of-50, 333 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 81 rush yds, TD Bills 5-37 Colts Marlon Mack 126 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 33 yds, TD Lions 32-21 Dolphins Kerryon Johnson 158 rush yds, 2 rec, 21 yds Vikings 37-17 Jets Latavius Murray 69 rush yds, 2 TD, 2 rec, 14 yds Panthers 21-17 Eagles Cam Newton 25-of-39, 269 yds, 2 TD, 49 rush yds Browns 23-26 Buccaneers Baker Mayfield 23-of-34, 215 yds, 2 TD, 43 rush yds Texans 20-7 Jaguars Lamar Miller 100 rush yds, TD Standard Scoring Format

Broncos Defense/Special Teams

Von Miller guaranteed a Denver Broncos win for Thursday Night Football, and wow, did his side of the ball ever deliver on that promise.



Denver sacked Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen six times. They forced him into three interceptions, two of which were run back for touchdowns. And they picked up two fumbles for good measure.

The beating was so bad, Arizona even parted with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy shortly after the loss, per the NFL:

The league also shared video of the game, including the defense's scoring strikes:

The Broncos won't face many teams as bad as the Cardinals from here on out, but they can strive for this level of effort in every game. There's still plenty of talent on this defensive unit, and that should be enough to keep Denver competitive.

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers started Sunday's games with a bang, going 19-of-26 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in London, England.

The NFL posted video of one of Rivers' long-distance touchdown throws:

The Chargers were without star running back Melvin Gordon in this one, so they had to rely a bit more on the passing attack. With L.A. heading into a bye, Gordon is expected to be ready in time for Week 9.

Marlon Mack

Later, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack ran all over the Buffalo Bills, to the tune of 126 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

The NFL shared video of his receiving touchdown:

After putting up nearly 30 points in standard formats, Mack is sure to be a hot waiver-wire target for Week 8. He's owned in just over 50 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Cam Newton

After a slow start that saw the Carolina Panthers down 17-0 to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, Cam Newton rallied his team to score 21 unanswered points on the way to a win.

Newton finished with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added another four fantasy points on the ground with his 49 rushing yards.

The NFL shared highlights of the game:

This is just another solid outing in what has been a steady campaign for Newton. He's yet to top 30 this season, but he's also never dipped below 16. And Sunday's 24 makes four out of six games over 20, with an average of 23.2.

That sort of reliability out of your quarterback can take a lot of anxiety out of fantasy football.

Mitchell Trubisky

At least in terms of fantasy production, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been on fire lately.

Trubisky went 26-of-50 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots. He added another 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The NFL shared video of one of his passing scores:

All told, Trubisky went for 31 points, giving him an average of 33.9 over his last three games. Coming into 2018, I'm not sure many would've given him a shot at a stretch like this at any point in the season.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN.com.