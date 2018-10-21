David Bell Reportedly to Be Named Reds Manager

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds will reportedly announce David Bell as their new manager Monday, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Bell will reportedly sign a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth year, per Rosecrans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.