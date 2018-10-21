David Bell Reportedly to Be Named Reds Manager

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Coach David Bell #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during photo day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 24, 2014 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds will reportedly announce David Bell as their new manager Monday, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Bell will reportedly sign a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth year, per Rosecrans.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MLB's Biggest Clown Is in the World Series 🍿

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Biggest Clown Is in the World Series 🍿

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Early WS Odds, Schedule and Preview

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Early WS Odds, Schedule and Preview

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Are Headed to 2nd Straight World Series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Are Headed to 2nd Straight World Series

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    David Bell Likely to Be New Reds Manager

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    David Bell Likely to Be New Reds Manager

    Lone Star Ball
    via Lone Star Ball