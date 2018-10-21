Leonard Fournette Reportedly Out Through Week 9 with Hamstring Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will likely need more time to recover from his hamstring injury. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Fournette isn't expected to play until the Jaguars return from their bye after Week 9.  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

