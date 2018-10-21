Leonard Fournette Reportedly Out Through Week 9 with Hamstring Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will likely need more time to recover from his hamstring injury.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Fournette isn't expected to play until the Jaguars return from their bye after Week 9.

