Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL After Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Elsa/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has landed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a slight hamstring strain while running out an infield single against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Altuve was pulled from the game and did not suit up Saturday, when his team beat Texas 11-4. After the win, the second baseman discussed his IL trip:

Last season marked the first time Altuve's body began failing him. The 2017 American League MVP missed nearly one month from July 26 through Aug. 20 because of a knee injury. It was his first trip to the injured list in eight MLB seasons.

Despite re-injuring his knee during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, the Venezuelan continued to play until Houston was eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Red Sox.

After the Astros' season ended on Oct. 18, Altuve had surgery on his right knee and was expected to make a full recovery for spring training. He showed no lingering effects from the injury and has been in the lineup for 39 games to start 2019, posting a .801 OPS so far.

Even in a weakened state for the second half of last season, he still posted a .316/.386/.451 slash line with 13 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 137 games.

Until the Astros feel comfortable throwing Altuve back onto the field, they can put utility man Aledmys Diaz at second base. The ex-Toronto Blue Jay and St. Louis Cardinal hit a grand slam on Saturday.

Manager A.J. Hinch also has Yuli Gurriel available to play the position.