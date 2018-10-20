Former Giants DT Dick Modzelewski Dies at 87

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Saturday that former defensive tackle Dick Modzelewski died Friday at the age of 87.

In 14 NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Giants and Cleveland Browns, the West Natrona, Pennsylvania, native never missed a game.

He played in 180 regular-season games and was named a Pro Bowler following the 1964 campaign with Cleveland.

Eight of his 14 NFL seasons were spent with the Giants.

Modzelewski appeared in eight championship games during his career, winning one NFL title with the Giants in 1956 and another with the Browns in 1964.

The Redskins selected Modzelewski in the second round of the 1953 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at Maryland. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

After his playing career, Modzelewski spent 22 years as an NFL coach, which included stints as a defensive coordinator for the Browns, Giants and Green Bay Packers. Modzelewski also coached one game as the Browns' interim head coach in 1977.

A funeral mass will be held in honor of Modzelewski on Oct. 26 in Mentor, Ohio.