Dwight Howard Ruled out After Aggravating Gluteal Injury in Blazers vs. Wizards

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard suffered a setback to his recovery from a gluteal injury on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team announced he would not play in the second half due to "aggravated gluteal soreness."

Howard scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in seven minutes before exiting.

Howard missed the preseason as well as the start of the season due to a sore buttocks, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), an injury stemming from his traveling to China for promotional appearances.

Ahead of the Oct. 18 season opener, Washington coach Scott Brooks made it clear that the 32-year-old was "close" to returning but that the team was not going to rush him back. He would not debut until Nov. 2, his team's eighth game of the season.

Going into play Sunday, Howard is averaging 14.1 points, 10 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in eight games this season.

Although he dealt with a torn labrum back in 2013, he has done a solid job of staying on the court throughout the majority of his 15-year career. He missed just seven total games in his first seven seasons and played in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, missing one game due to suspension. He has averaged 75 games over the past three seasons.

Outside of the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign, he has made at least 71 appearances in all but one season.

Howard is now on his fourth team in four seasons and sixth in eight years. He showed signs of life last season, averaging 16.6 points (his highest since 2013-14) and 12.5 rebounds per game with the Hornets, but he has not been the dominant force he once was for some years now.

Of course, the wear and tear of a long NBA career could be a factor.

Given the way he has bounced around the league in recent years, it's easy to forget just how good Howard was in his prime. He earned eight All-Star selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five rebounding titles and a dunk contest crown. Not only that, but he also led the Orlando Magic to a Finals run in 2009.

Without Howard, the Wizards will likely turn to a smaller lineup that relies more on quickness than size.