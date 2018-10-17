Carmelo Anthony to Come Off Bench in Rockets Debut vs. Pelicans

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the first time in his 16-year career, Carmelo Anthony will come off the bench.

The Houston Rockets announced their starters for Wednesday's opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Chris Paul, James Harden, James Ennis, PJ Tucker and Clint Capela in their lineup.

Anthony, 34, started the first 1,054 of his career with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

