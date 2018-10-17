Carmelo Anthony to Come Off Bench in Rockets Debut vs. Pelicans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) rubs the ball before the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the first time in his 16-year career, Carmelo Anthony will come off the bench.

The Houston Rockets announced their starters for Wednesday's opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Chris Paul, James Harden, James Ennis, PJ Tucker and Clint Capela in their lineup.

Anthony, 34, started the first 1,054 of his career with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mills Explains Why Kristaps Didn't Get New Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mills Explains Why Kristaps Didn't Get New Contract

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    It's No Secret: Steph Is Heart and Soul of the Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    It's No Secret: Steph Is Heart and Soul of the Warriors

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    CP: ‘People Don’t Realize Melo Is an Unbelievable Shooter’

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    CP: ‘People Don’t Realize Melo Is an Unbelievable Shooter’

    David MacKay
    via Rockets Wire

    Gerald Green: Training Camp ‘Made a Big Difference’

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Gerald Green: Training Camp ‘Made a Big Difference’

    David MacKay
    via Rockets Wire