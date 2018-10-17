Christian Yelich Calls Manny Machado a 'Dirty Player' After Brewers vs. Dodgers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases on his way to scoring a run on a double off the bat of Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers as Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich called Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado a "dirty player" following L.A.'s 2-1 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News, Yelich commented on a questionable play made by Machado in the 10th inning:

Machado appeared to kick Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar's right foot with his left foot on a groundout, leading the benches to clear.

According to ESPN.com's Arash Markazi, Machado didn't seem bothered by Yelich's comments after the game at Dodger Stadium: "I play baseball. I try to go out there and win for my team. If that's their comments, that's their comments; I can't do nothing about that. ... I was trying to get over him and hit his foot. If that's dirty, that's dirty. I don't know, call it what you want."

Machado enjoyed a career year split between the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers during the regular season, as he hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI.

Meanwhile, Yelich is perhaps the front-runner for the NL MVP award, as he hit .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBI.

Machado got the last laugh Tuesday, though, as he scored the winning run on Cody Bellinger's walk-off single in the 13th inning.

The series is tied 2-2, and Game 5 will be contested Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Related

    Report: Astros May Have Been Cheating in Playoffs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros May Have Been Cheating in Playoffs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Stun Brewers with Walk-Off in 13th

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Stun Brewers with Walk-Off in 13th

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated MLB Playoff Schedule ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated MLB Playoff Schedule ➡️

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Hot Stove's Biggest Shockers 🤯

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Predicting Hot Stove's Biggest Shockers 🤯

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report