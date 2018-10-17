Christian Yelich Calls Manny Machado a 'Dirty Player' After Brewers vs. Dodgers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich called Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado a "dirty player" following L.A.'s 2-1 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News, Yelich commented on a questionable play made by Machado in the 10th inning:

Machado appeared to kick Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar's right foot with his left foot on a groundout, leading the benches to clear.

According to ESPN.com's Arash Markazi, Machado didn't seem bothered by Yelich's comments after the game at Dodger Stadium: "I play baseball. I try to go out there and win for my team. If that's their comments, that's their comments; I can't do nothing about that. ... I was trying to get over him and hit his foot. If that's dirty, that's dirty. I don't know, call it what you want."

Machado enjoyed a career year split between the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers during the regular season, as he hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI.

Meanwhile, Yelich is perhaps the front-runner for the NL MVP award, as he hit .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBI.

Machado got the last laugh Tuesday, though, as he scored the winning run on Cody Bellinger's walk-off single in the 13th inning.

The series is tied 2-2, and Game 5 will be contested Wednesday in Los Angeles.