Enrique Hernandez Apologizes for Blaming Dodgers Fans for Lacking of Energy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
Jae Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez apologized for calling out fans for their lack of energy in a tweet Tuesday.

"Again, what I said last night doesn't portray the way I truly feel about you guys! ... I love you guys and I'll never stop being grateful for the way that you have embraced the weirdo that I am," Hernandez tweeted.

Hernandez criticized fans following the Dodgers' 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. 

"We had no energy. The stadium had no energy," Hernandez told reporters. "The fans had no energy. Overall, it was a pretty bad game for everybody who calls themselves Dodgers."

Hernandez also poked fun at the situation on Twitter before releasing his serious statement.

"By now you've probably seen my comments about last night's game. The truth is, I suffer from ED. I think a lot of us suffer from it from time to time. So tonight, let's all bring it. We can conquer Energy Deficiency together," Hernandez said.

Related

    One Simple Fix for Rich Hill’s Pitch-Tipping

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    One Simple Fix for Rich Hill’s Pitch-Tipping

    Jeff Sullivan
    via Fangraphs

    Marlins to Remove Home Run Sculpture

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Marlins to Remove Home Run Sculpture

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cora ‘Unsure’ of Sale’s ALCS Game 5 Availability

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cora ‘Unsure’ of Sale’s ALCS Game 5 Availability

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com

    Report: Angels Opt Out of Stadium Lease in Anaheim

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Angels Opt Out of Stadium Lease in Anaheim

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report