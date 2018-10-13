Yasmani Grandal Says Dodgers 'Let Down' Clayton Kershaw vs. Brewers in Game 1

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal believes the team failed Clayton Kershaw in its 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Grandal told reporters the Dodgers "let down" their ace Friday night.

"He's out on the mound competing as much as he possibly can, and we pretty much just let him down," Grandal said. "I think that's the biggest thing."

Kershaw only made it through three innings against the Brewers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks.

On a night where few things went right early for the Dodgers, Grandal was particularly bad behind the plate.

He allowed a passed ball that enabled Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to advance in the third inning after surrendering a first-inning passed ball. He was also called for interference when his glove made contact with the bat of Jesus Aguilar, wiping out a terrific diving catch by first baseman David Freese that would have been the second out in the third.

After Hernan Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the third, Grandal was charged with an error after a missed catch on Cody Bellinger's throw from center field.

Kershaw's postseason struggles have been well-documented. The southpaw threw 74 pitches against the Brewers after needing just 85 to get through eight innings in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. His career playoff ERA sits at 4.26 over 26 appearances. He owns a 2.39 ERA in 318 regular-season games.