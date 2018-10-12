Klay Thompson: Would Be 'Awesome' If Warriors Get 5 Players on 2020 Team USA

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If Klay Thompson has any say, the Golden State Warriors won't be limited to making history within the confines of the United States.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell on Thursday, Thompson said it would be "awesome" if the Warriors could become the first team to have five players on a Team USA roster when the United States men's basketball team heads to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"That would be awesome," he said. "I don't know if that's ever happened in the history of the NBA, so that would be awesome. It gets me excited just thinking about it."

Specifically, Thompson was referring to the possibility of lining up on the international stage alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins.



The only member of that group who wasn't with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro was Curry, who withdrew his name from consideration to focus on his health.

In that regard, it's hardly far-fetched to figure those five could crack the American roster in two years.

The big question is if all five of those players are still on the Warriors, especially with Cousins signed to a one-year prove-it deal and Durant able to opt out of the final year of his contract and test free agency again next summer.

Thompson's comments followed an announcement that Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich had added Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan and Villanova head coach Jay Wright to his staff for the 2020 games.