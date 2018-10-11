Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Impressed with Lonzo Ball After He Did 'Nothing All Summer'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma #0 and guard Lonzo Ball #2 in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was impressed by what he saw from teammate Lonzo Ball in his preseason debut Wednesday.

Ball was laid up for much of the offseason after undergoing knee surgery, and Kuzma could hardly believe how Ball transitioned back to the court so seamlessly, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register: "I don't know how he does it. He didn't do nothing all summer, practiced for the first time last week or whatever. He was running up and down, great physical shape, so I think he did great for the most part."

In 23 minutes off the bench, Ball scored seven points while adding four rebounds, four steals and two assists in L.A.'s 123-113 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Most notably, Ball was on the receiving end of an alley-oop from new Laker LeBron James early in the second quarter:

Injuries and inconsistency plagued Ball as a rookie last season, but expectations are high entering the 2018-19 campaign.

Ball will look to improve upon a season that saw him average 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds over 52 games while shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Much of the burden will be taken off Ball's shoulders with James now in the fold, allowing him to play a complementary role.

The Lakers will open their regular-season slate Oct. 18 when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

