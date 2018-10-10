Brad Ziegler Announces MLB Retirement After 11 Seasons

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Relief pitcher Brad Ziegler has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 11 seasons.

The 39-year-old made his intentions known with a message on Twitter about his journey from the minors to the big leagues:

Ziegler split the 2018 season with the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. He posted a 3.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 10 saves in 82 games.

After being a 20th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in June 2003, Ziegler was released by the team in spring training the following year. He joined the Oakland Athletics' farm system in 2004, spent four full seasons in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2008.

During his professional career, Ziegler pitched for the A's, Diamondbacks, Marlins and Boston Red Sox. His unique submarine delivery that kept opposing hitters off balance helped the right-hander post a 2.75 ERA and 105 saves in 739 games.