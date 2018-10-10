Cedi Osman Says He Still Texts with LeBron James After Star's Move to Lakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cedi Osman wasn't about to let LeBron James' departure to the Western Conference ruin his relationship with the four-time MVP.

"I always text him because I have a good relationship with him, and I have to keep that relationship alive, even if he's gone," Osman said of James, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason after leading the Cavaliers to the last four NBA Finals.

Vardon reported that Osman will take James' place in Cleveland's starting lineup. Sam Amico of Amico Hoops had good things to say about him: "He hustles, he scraps, he has better-than-serviceable skills."

Head coach Tyronn Lue told Amico that Osman "has great potential" after averaging 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season behind 36.8 percent shooting from three. Osman was also a solid defender in 2017-18 who held opponents to 2.3 percent worse shooting than their normal averages, per NBA.com.

Still, LeBron is LeBron.

James has been to the last eight NBA Finals with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat and was the primary reason Cleveland was a title contender every year of his tenure. Kevin Love, JR Smith, Rodney Hood, George Hill, Kyle Korver, Tristan Thompson and Osman provide different skill sets and NBA Finals experience, but the Cavs are no longer realistic contenders in the Eastern Conference.

At least Osman can still text James about the battle to reach the postseason.