Ex-USC S Bubba Bolden Withdraws After Getting 28-Month Ban for Party Incident

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Safety Bubba Bolden #2 of the USC Trojans warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Berkeley, California. The USC Trojans defeated the California Golden Bears 30-20. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Former USC safety Bubba Bolden announced his decision to leave the school Monday in an Instagram post while explaining that he was facing a 28-month suspension from the program:

The ban was reportedly placed on him by the school's Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards in response to an incident last February during a house party at which underage drinking occurred. 

The sophomore appeared in 13 games as a true freshman last season while totaling eight tackles.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

