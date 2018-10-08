Ex-USC S Bubba Bolden Withdraws After Getting 28-Month Ban for Party Incident

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Former USC safety Bubba Bolden announced his decision to leave the school Monday in an Instagram post while explaining that he was facing a 28-month suspension from the program:

The ban was reportedly placed on him by the school's Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards in response to an incident last February during a house party at which underage drinking occurred.

The sophomore appeared in 13 games as a true freshman last season while totaling eight tackles.

