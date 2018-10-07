Marshawn Lynch Responds After Not Getting Goal-Line Carry from the 1-Yard Line

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch experienced a bout of deja vu during Sunday's 26-10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the Raiders drove to the Chargers' 1-yard line in the third quarter, quarterback Derek Carr was called on to pass and threw an interception to Melvin Ingram.

"I done seen it happen to me on the game's biggest stage," Lynch told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez after the game. "Now it's happened in a regular season game. It's alright, though."

While playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Lynch was infamously not given the ball at the New England Patriots' 1-yard line with 26 seconds to play trailing 28-24 in Super Bowl 49.

Russell Wilson attempted to hit Ricardo Lockette on a quick slant, but Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler stepped up to intercept the pass and seal the win.

ESPN Stats & Info noted since Super Bowl 49 that Lynch's teams are 0-of-4 with two interceptions on pass attempts from the 1-yard line.

During the Raiders' postgame press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team "hadn't thrown the ball in a goal-to-go situation all year" and the decision "just didn't work out."

Lynch is off to an excellent start this season. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 300 yards rushing, though the Chargers did hold him to a season-low 31 on nine carries.

The Raiders dropped to 1-4 after their loss, tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the worst record in the AFC.

