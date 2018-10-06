Marcus Smart After JR Smith Altercation: 'JR Knows Where I'm At'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 2: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart had strong words for Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith on Saturday following a scuffle between the two players during a preseason game.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Smart said, "Ain't no punk right here. ... J.R. knows where I'm at. Everybody know where I'm at."

Smart was ejected during the first quarter of the 113-102 loss to Cleveland for pushing Smith after Smith got tangled with Celtics center Aron Baynes.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

