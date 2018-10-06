Marcus Smart After JR Smith Altercation: 'JR Knows Where I'm At'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart had strong words for Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith on Saturday following a scuffle between the two players during a preseason game.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Smart said, "Ain't no punk right here. ... J.R. knows where I'm at. Everybody know where I'm at."

Smart was ejected during the first quarter of the 113-102 loss to Cleveland for pushing Smith after Smith got tangled with Celtics center Aron Baynes.

