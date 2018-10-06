Lonzo Ball Reportedly Could Play Wednesday vs. Warriors After Knee Surgery

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly may see his first action of the preseason against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell tweeted a video of Ball shooting around prior to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and noted that it "sounds like" Ball will play Wednesday:

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July.

The 20-year-old is set to enter his second NBA season after the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of UCLA.

Ball had an up-and-down rookie season, averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game. He also shot 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Durability was an issue for Ball during his debut season as well, as he missed 30 contests.

Expectations are high for Ball and the Lakers as a whole entering the 2018-19 campaign after the free-agent signing of LeBron James.

While James will likely be the biggest factor in the Lakers potentially ending their five-year playoff drought this season, the young core of Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma promises to play a significant role as well.

