Tom Brady Passes Brett Favre for No. 3 All-Time in Passing TDs

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for his 580th career touchdown pass Sunday during the Pats' Week 14 game against the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, Brady has the most passing touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs. He also moves into sole possession of third place on the all-time regular-season list, moving ahead of Brett Favre with 509 touchdowns.

While Favre spent time with four teams during his Hall of Fame career, and Peyton Manning, who holds the all-time mark at 539, posted record-breaking seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Brady has done all his damage with the Patriots.

The 41-year-old University of Michigan product, a sixth-round pick in the 2000 draft, praised all of his current and former teammates after reaching 500 passing TDs against the Colts in Week 5.

"Things like that, milestones and so forth, there's so many people who contribute," Brady told reporters. "I just think of all the people who have really worked hard. A quarterback doesn't throw them to himself. He needs people to catch, and block, and the defense to make plays, and coaches to coach. These are all great team awards. Pretty cool."

Passing Favre could have a little extra meaning, since the legendary quarterbacks have forged a friendship after meeting through former Pats assistant coach Brian Daboll.

"He's always been someone I've looked up to," Brady said in August 2017. "I really enjoy it. I just loved his style, admired him for so long. We talked about certain things. He was incredible playing as an older quarterback. He still had a great love for the game. He was a phenomenal player. I've always looked up to him."

Now, the focus shifts to what could become a multiyear battle with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's the active leader with 518 passing scores. That gives Brees an advantage in the race to surpass Manning, which will likely happen during the 2019 season.

The quarterback who extends his career the longest will probably stand atop the list in the end, though.