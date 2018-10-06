Astros Fan Buys Beer for Entire Section After Predicting George Springer's HR

Bob Levey/Getty Images

When Houston Astros center fielder George Springer led off the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division Series with a home run Friday, Astros fan Eddie Flores likely went through a wide range of emotions.

Flores had plenty of reason to be excited, of course. Most importantly, his team's lead had just been extended to 3-0. Not only that, but he also predicted the Springer dinger.

However, according to the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young, Flores had promised his entire section free beer if Springer went yard. Moments later, the 2017 World Series MVP did just that:

True to his word, Flores paid up:

Per Young, Flores wasn't able to buy everyone in the section a beer—because the vendor ran out. He did, however, spend more than $300 to provide beverages for eight rows in his section.

No regrets, either.

"I just love my team, man. I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it," Flores said, according to Young. "... No way [do I regret the wager]; I loved it. I was celebrating. It went out, we all went crazy, and I went looking for the beer man."

Springer's home run helped Houston strike first in the series with a 7-2 victory, sending Astros fans home happy. And Section 104 went home even happier, thanks to Flores.