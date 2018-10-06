WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Arguably the hottest rivalry on the SmackDown brand was up next as Charlotte Flair challenged Becky Lynch for the women's championship. The fans were solidly behind Lynch, as has been the case in recent weeks, despite the narrative spun by the broadcast team.

An aggressive Lynch took the fight to her friend-turned-rival from the opening bell, not giving the challenger a second to catch her breath or create any sort of momentum for herself.

The Lass Kicker cut off a momentary comeback attempt with an armbar for a submission attempt but Charlotte showed toughness as she fought through the pain.

Flair did finally fight her way back into the match, delivering a fallaway throw across the squared circle. Lynch answered, sending the second-generation competitor face-first into the turnbuckle. The action went back-and-forth, neither woman gaining a sustained advantage.

A big boot from Flair earned a two count. An exchange of rights, lefts and headbutts gave way to a big spear from Flair, who scored another near-fall.

The challenger scaled the ropes for a moonsault, launched herself off and crashed right into the waiting knees of the champion. Lynch responded, herself climbing the ropes. She, like her opponent, missed a high-risk leg drop.

Flair applied a Boston Crab but Lynch fought out. A second spear from Charlotte had the decorated Superstar rolling. The Figure Eight threatened Lynch's title reign. The Lass Kicker, alert and aware that she was in trouble, grabbed hold of her championship and bashed the bridging challenger with it, drawing a disqualification.

Frustrated and angry, Flair attacked Lynch. Before she could follow up her assault, Lynch blasted her at ringside and delivered a Bexploder on the arena floor. A running knee smash to the head continued her onslaught before Lynch marched her way up the ramp, her title flung over her shoulder.

Result

Flair defeated Lynch via disqualification

Grade

B

Analysis

A strong match between Lynch and Flair that may not have been up to the level of their Hell in a Cell bout but captured the intensity of the rivalry and never portrayed one as being clearly better than the other.

Some may poo-poo the idea of the disqualification finish but it allows both to retain their momentum ahead of an even bigger rematch, potentially with a gimmick attached.

Was it counterproductive in that it fueled the cheers for Lynch, who was able to beat Flair down and stand tall? Sure, but those cheers are coming either way. The fans are so connected to Lynch that any attempt to portray her as the heel when what she says carries so much validity is destined to fail.

WWE Creative might as well embrace the story it wants to tell because the audience is going to back Lynch either way.