LeBron James on Lakers Pushing Pace in 16th Season: 'I Can Play Any Style'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has played 44,298 regular-season minutes and 10,049 playoff minutes in his illustrious career, but he says he will still be able to play at a fast pace during his first year in Purple and Gold.

"It don't matter for me," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I can play any style. I can run with the best of them. I can jump with the best of them. I can slow down with the best of them. I can play any game. Whatever the game endures, I'm able to adapt to however the game is going. So, even with the miles that I've had in my career, I can still—I can do pretty much anything."

