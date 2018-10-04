LeBron James on Lakers Pushing Pace in 16th Season: 'I Can Play Any Style'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has played 44,298 regular-season minutes and 10,049 playoff minutes in his illustrious career, but he says he will still be able to play at a fast pace during his first year in Purple and Gold.

"It don't matter for me," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I can play any style. I can run with the best of them. I can jump with the best of them. I can slow down with the best of them. I can play any game. Whatever the game endures, I'm able to adapt to however the game is going. So, even with the miles that I've had in my career, I can still—I can do pretty much anything."

          

