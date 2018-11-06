Draymond Green Injures Foot vs. Grizzlies; Steve Kerr Says X-Rays Were Negative

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered a right foot injury during the team's 117-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.



Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Green's status in a postgame press conference: "They took X-rays. X-rays were negative. But it didn't make sense for him to go out and play in the second half. He sort of tested it out, and we decided to shut him down. We'll see what happens—hopefully, we got a couple days before our next game. But we'll see what happens."

After picking up the injury in the first quarter, Green did not play in the second half.

While Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson often receive much of the praise, there is no question that Green has been a key part of the Warriors' success in recent years.

He has carried his All-Star level of play into the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.6 points, 7.9 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as one of the NBA's top defensive players.



The 28-year-old veteran is in his seventh NBA season, and he has been named an All-Star in each of the past three campaigns. Last season, Green appeared in a career-low 70 regular-season games, but he averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest.

Green's scoring has dipped since reaching a high-water mark of 14.0 points per game in 2015-16. However, he is still a valuable player due to his ability to contribute at both ends of the floor.

In addition to being named to the NBA All-Defensive Team on four occasions (three times to the first team), Green was awarded NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016-17.

Based on his defensive acumen, accurate passing and willingness to do all the little things associated with winning, he is among the most irreplaceable players on Golden State's roster.

Green has largely been a durable player throughout his career, as he didn't miss more than three games in any of his first four NBA seasons. He did sit out six games in 2016-17 before missing a career-high 12 games last season.

The Warriors dealt with several injuries to key players last season, which was a big reason why they only secured the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Houston Rockets.

Golden State is undoubtedly loaded enough to survive and thrive if Green misses time, but it will require the likes of Durant, Curry and Thompson to do even more on the defensive end.

Also, look for Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko to see increased minutes for as long as Green is on the shelf.

The 10-1 Warriors do have the benefit of two days off before hosting the 8-1 Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.