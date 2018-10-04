Lakers' JaVale McGee Feels NBA Doesn't Want Big Men in the League

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen against the Denver Nuggets during a pre-season game on September 30, 2018 at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee saw firsthand the success the Golden State Warriors experienced while playing with small-ball lineups, and he thinks the NBA doesn't want centers anymore as the rest of the league plays catch-up.

"It's extremely hard because it seems like they don't want us here," he said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "They're trying to get us out of here. The prime example is them taking us off the All-Star ballot. They literally took the whole position off the All-Star ballot. So just think about that."

The NBA changed the All-Star ballot from two forwards and a center to three frontcourt spots during the 2012-13 campaign.

McMenamin noted Lakers head coach Luke Walton has used forwards Kyle Kuzma and Michael Beasley at center in smaller lineups this preseason and has even suggested LeBron James could see time at the 5.

From McGee's perspective, he has adjusted and leaned on different styles of play.

"Before, it was easier just because everybody was doing the stay-back-and-block-the-shot-at-the rim [defense]," McGee said. "So I was just, 'Cool, I'll just use my athleticism.'

"It's a lot more mindful now. I definitely have to focus more and think more on what exactly I'm doing, rather than just use my athleticism."

McGee saw a career-low 9.5 minutes per game last season but was playing for a Warriors team that was loaded with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Green, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell are all versatile forwards who can play in small-ball lineups.

The big man should see more opportunities on a Lakers squad looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. He started Tuesday's preseason contest and played 19 minutes, which was more than fellow big man Ivica Zubac got (11).

McGee scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks, underscoring his ability to contribute this season even as the NBA continues to shift away from traditional centers.

