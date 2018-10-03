Cubs Rumors: Joe Maddon Expected to Return for 5th Season Despite Wild Card Loss

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Despite a disappointing end to their 2018 season, the Chicago Cubs are expected to bring back manager Joe Maddon.

Per ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, sources said Maddon will likely return for his fifth season with the Cubs in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

