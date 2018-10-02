Jahlil Okafor to Miss 1-2 Weeks After MRI Reveals Ankle Injury to Be Sprain

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle that will sideline him between one and two weeks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Okafor suffered the injury during Sunday's preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls, and the severity was confirmed following an MRI. The former No. 3 overall pick finished with eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks before departing New Orleans' exhibition opener.

Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Right Arrow Icon

The Pelicans have one preseason game remaining this week (Friday vs. the New York Knicks) before they close out their schedule with tilts against the Miami Heat (Oct. 10) and Toronto Raptors (Oct. 11).

Should Okafor only miss one week, he should be back in time for the final two showdowns. However, an extended recuperation period would keep him sidelined for the duration of the preseason.

For a player who signed a prove-it deal that includes just $50,000 in guaranteed salary and can easily be cut prior to the start of the regular season, that's hardly good news.