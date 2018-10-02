Jahlil Okafor to Miss 1-2 Weeks After MRI Reveals Ankle Injury to Be Sprain

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls during a pre-season game on September 30, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle that will sideline him between one and two weeks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Okafor suffered the injury during Sunday's preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls, and the severity was confirmed following an MRI. The former No. 3 overall pick finished with eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks before departing New Orleans' exhibition opener. 

The Pelicans have one preseason game remaining this week (Friday vs. the New York Knicks) before they close out their schedule with tilts against the Miami Heat (Oct. 10) and Toronto Raptors (Oct. 11).

Should Okafor only miss one week, he should be back in time for the final two showdowns. However, an extended recuperation period would keep him sidelined for the duration of the preseason. 

For a player who signed a prove-it deal that includes just $50,000 in guaranteed salary and can easily be cut prior to the start of the regular season, that's hardly good news. 

