Kevin Durant Plans to Be 'Honest' About Upcoming Free-Agency Decision

After surprising the basketball world with his decision to join the Golden State Warriors two years ago, Kevin Durant hopes to be more transparent this time around.

"Just be honest," Durant said about his free-agency decisions, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don't be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it's not the end of the world. I didn't do anything against the law, you know what I'm saying? That's what I thought happened the first time."

Durant can become a free agent again in the summer of 2019 if he declines his $31.5 million player option for 2019-20.

The nine-time All-Star was secretive when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it led to massive backlash.

Former teammate Russell Westbrook made a cupcake reference about Durant when he left, while others called him a "snake."

He also didn't help the situation when he tried to defend himself through burner Twitter accounts.

Two years later, Durant is happy with the decision he made but feels he should've been stronger in defending the move.

"I thought I did something wrong," he said Tuesday, "but I knew deep down in my heart that was the perfect decision for me and I know that now I just got to stand on that, outwardly say it, and that will stop the speculation from a lot of people."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether he will stick with the Warriors beyond this season or go to another team.

"We'll see what happens after the year," Durant said on media day, per Friedell.

Whatever he decides, he likely will be more upfront about it.