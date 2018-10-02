Fantasy Basketball 2018: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NBA is already at least ankle-deep in preseason activity. It'll cannonball into the real thing before you know it.

In other words, if you haven't done sufficient fantasy basketball prepping, you're running out of time.

Fear not, frantic fantasy researcher. After spotlighting three of our favorite sleepers for the 2018-19 season, we'll lay out our top 10 at all five positions and even toss you a couple of safe-for-work team names to digest.

Sleepers

John Collins, PF, Atlanta Hawks

John Amis/Associated Press

Collins outperforming his draft cost feels likely for two reasons.

For starters, he's probably better than the average fantasy player realizes. While there were seemingly no reasons to watch the 58-loss Hawks last season, Collins impressed those who tuned in anyway. His per-36-minute marks of 15.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks hinted at the massive impact he might make if opportunity ever knocked.

Well, opportunity is banging down the door as we speak. Collins has no real threats for frontcourt playing time, and he figures to be fed all the offensive touches he can handle. Even if Atlanta's youngsters develop faster than expected, Collins should both remain a focal point and enjoy the extra offensive spacing.

Jarrett Allen, C, Brooklyn Nets

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While the Nets are still sorting out which young players to build around, Allen is giving them every reason to believe he's a keeper.

Last season seemed like it would be a developmental year for 2017's 22nd pick. He was undersized and underseasoned, a project pick surely ticketed for the G League. But he made 72 big-league appearances instead, using his length, athleticism and soft hands to leave his fingerprints on the stat sheet whenever he played.

The season-long stats weren't overwhelming (8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks), but certain pockets were far better. During the 32 games in which he played 20-plus minutes, for instance, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and one assist. He blocked multiple shots in six of his final seven outings, at one point swatting 13 over a three-game stretch.

He should have the center spot to himself, and his game continues to grow. He only turned 20 in April, and he's been busy sharpening his outside shot. He'll pay big dividends on whatever investment is needed to land him.

Kris Dunn, PG, Chicago Bulls

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Last season wasn't Dunn's breakout. Rather, it was the year in which he proved he can competently play in the Association.

The upcoming campaign, though, should see the former No. 5 pick elevate into a full-fledged leap year.

He's basically running unopposed in his effort to maintain his starting spot. He'll share the floor with three good-to-great scoring options in Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker and Lauri Markkanen, which should give Dunn a shot to jump into the top 10 in assists per game. Expect him to challenge for the steals crown, too.

There's some give and take here, as he won't help your shooting percentages or provide as many triples as you'd expect from a modern point guard. But the other counting categories should all impress, and a couple might be elite.

Positional Rankings

Point Guard

1. James Harden, HOU

2. Russell Westbrook, OKC

3. Stephen Curry, GS

4. Damian Lillard, POR

5. Ben Simmons, PHI

6. John Wall, WAS

7. Chris Paul, HOU

8. Kyle Lowry, TOR

9. Kyrie Irving, BOS

10. Kemba Walker, CHO

Shooting Guard

1. James Harden, HOU

2. Victor Oladipo, IND

3. DeMar DeRozan, SAS

4. Donovan Mitchell, UTA

5. Jimmy Butler, MIN

6. Jrue Holiday, NOP

7. Bradley Beal, WAS

8. CJ McCollum, POR

9. Devin Booker, PHO

10. Luka Doncic, DAL

Small Forward

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

2. LeBron James, LAL

3. Kevin Durant, GSW

4. Ben Simmons, PHI

5. Kawhi Leonard, TOR

6. DeMar DeRozan, SAS

7. Jimmy Butler, MIN

8. Paul George, OKC

9. Khris Middleton, MIL

10. Jayson Tatum, BOS

Power Forward

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

2. Anthony Davis, NOP

3. LeBron James, LAL

4. Kevin Durant, GSW

5. Kevin Love, CLE

6. Draymond Green, GSW

7. LaMarcus Aldridge, SAS

8. Blake Griffin, DET

9. Jayson Tatum, BOS

10. Tobias Harris, LAC

Center

1. Anthony Davis, NOP

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN

3. Nikola Jokic, DEN

4. Joel Embiid, PHI

5. Andre Drummond, DET

6. Kevin Love, CLE

7. Draymond Green, GSW

8. LaMarcus Aldridge, SAS

9. Marc Gasol, MEM

10. DeAndre Jordan, DAL

Team Names

In My Bealings

Jokic's On You

Loucid Dreams

Embiidlejuice

Grand Theft Otto

Freaks and Greeks

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.