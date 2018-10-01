76ers' Jerryd Bayless Out at Least 3-4 Weeks After Suffering Knee Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without some of their backcourt depth to start the 2018-19 season after guard Jerryd Bayless suffered a knee injury during Sunday's practice.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the 76ers announced Bayless suffered a sprain of the posterolateral corner of his left knee and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks to further determine his timetable for return.

Bayless has experienced difficulty remaining on the court since he joined the 76ers. He played just three games in 2016-17 and was sidelined following a wrist injury that required surgery before he appeared in 39 games last season and fell out of the rotation for stretches.

The veteran journeyman played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks prior to his time with Philadelphia and was looking to rediscover some of his old form this season. He averaged 10.4 points per game in 2015-16 for the Bucks but watched his average fall to just 7.9 a night last season.

Philadelphia still has plenty of point guard depth even with this setback.

Ben Simmons is the reigning Rookie of the Year and a franchise building block who will continue to shoulder the load as the starter and primary playmaker alongside big man Joel Embiid. Elsewhere, T.J. McConnell provides valuable depth and someone who can give Simmons a rest throughout the season.

Bayless' injury likely puts additional pressure on Markelle Fultz after the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft played just 14 games as a rookie as injuries and concerns about his shooting sidelined him. Look for him to see more time until the veteran is ready to return.