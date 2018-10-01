Markieff Morris Ejected After Altercation with Knicks Rookie Mitchell Robinson

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Although Monday was the first preseason game of the year for the Washington Wizards, Markieff Morris was in midseason form...at least where the officials are concerned.

The forward was ejected in the first half of the game against the New York Knicks after arguing with rookie Mitchell Robinson:

He picked up two quick technical fouls and was forced to go to the showers early, finishing the game with no points on 0-of-4 shooting in 12 minutes of action.

The 29-year-old is used to early exits, earning 10 ejections in his career including six in the past two years. The veteran has 23 technical fouls in this stretch.

While it's usually a lighter atmosphere in the preseason, Morris was clearly his normal, aggressive self Monday.