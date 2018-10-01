Markieff Morris Ejected After Altercation with Knicks Rookie Mitchell Robinson

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 22: Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards exchanges high fives with fans as he exits the arena after Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors on April 22, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Although Monday was the first preseason game of the year for the Washington Wizards, Markieff Morris was in midseason form...at least where the officials are concerned. 

The forward was ejected in the first half of the game against the New York Knicks after arguing with rookie Mitchell Robinson:

He picked up two quick technical fouls and was forced to go to the showers early, finishing the game with no points on 0-of-4 shooting in 12 minutes of action.

The 29-year-old is used to early exits, earning 10 ejections in his career including six in the past two years. The veteran has 23 technical fouls in this stretch.

While it's usually a lighter atmosphere in the preseason, Morris was clearly his normal, aggressive self Monday.

