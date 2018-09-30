Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Hits for Cycle in Season Finale vs. Nationals

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon closed out the regular season in style, hitting for the cycle Sunday against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field.

Blackmon completed the feat with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to put Colorado ahead 10-0. According to Rockies broadcaster Jenny Cavnar, it's the ninth cycle in franchise history.

Colorado entered the day tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, having already secured a postseason berth.

Blackmon set the tone with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first. He scored three batters later on a two-run home run by Nolan Arenado. Blackmon then had a two-run homer of his own in the third to give Colorado a four-run cushion.

The three-time All-Star checked off the easiest step of his cycle with an infield single to start the bottom half of the fifth and again came around to score on a David Dahl home run.

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 15-0 earlier in the day, so the Rockies are headed for a one-game tiebreaker Monday to determine the NL West champion. The game is scheduled for 4:09 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Keeping Blackmon off the bases will be one of Los Angeles' top priorities as it tries to stymie the Rockies offense in the tiebreaker.