Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Had Manchester United, PSG, AC Milan Offers

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the Srie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images )
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had offers to join Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during the summer, but he opted to leave Real Madrid for the Bianconeri instead.

According to El Mundo (h/t Marca), the three clubs approached Real Madrid with various offers, but Ronaldo preferred a move to Turin because he liked the club and remembered they tried to sign him during his Sporting days.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo Dismisses Rape Allegations as 'Fake News'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Dismisses Rape Allegations as 'Fake News'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Man City Prep $267M Mbappe Bid for January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man City Prep $267M Mbappe Bid for January

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep 'Banned' Benjamin Mendy from Man City for a Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep 'Banned' Benjamin Mendy from Man City for a Week

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Huge RBNY vs. Atlanta United Match

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Huge RBNY vs. Atlanta United Match

    MLSsoccer.com MatchCenter
    via MLSsoccer.com MatchCenter