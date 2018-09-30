Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Had Manchester United, PSG, AC Milan Offers

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had offers to join Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during the summer, but he opted to leave Real Madrid for the Bianconeri instead.

According to El Mundo (h/t Marca), the three clubs approached Real Madrid with various offers, but Ronaldo preferred a move to Turin because he liked the club and remembered they tried to sign him during his Sporting days.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.