Premier League Results Week 7: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Burnley followed up their first win of the Premier League campaign by beating Cardiff City 2-1 in Wales' capital on Sunday to move up six places to 12th in the standings.

A fourth consecutive defeat sees Neil Warnock's side remain 19th, meanwhile, level on points with bottom side Huddersfield Town as the Bluebirds still seek their first win of the season.

Sam Vokes supplied the 70th-minute winner after Josh Murphy had cancelled out Johann Berg Gudmundsson's opening strike at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Week 7 will finish on Monday, when Bournemouth host Crystal Palace, but Chelsea's Eden Hazard looks guaranteed to finish it as the Premier League's leading scorer after netting in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

We provide a breakdown of the English top-flight's highest scorers, complete with a look at Sunday's sole Premier League result and how Burnley's latest win shapes the standings.

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 6

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 5

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 5

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 5

5. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United, 4

6. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 4

7. Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 4

8. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion, 4

9. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 4

10. Richarlison, Everton, 3

Statistics provided by WhoScored.com.

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 19, +18

2. Liverpool: 19, +12



3. Chelsea: 17, +10



4. Tottenham Hotspur: 15, +7

5. Arsenal: 15, +5

6. Watford: 13, +3

7. Leicester City: 12, +3

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, +2

9. Bournemouth: 10, -1



10. Manchester United: 10, -2

11. Everton: 9, -0

12. Burnley: 7, -2

13. Crystal Palace: 7, -2



14. West Ham United: 7, -4

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -5



16. Southampton: 5, -5



17. Fulham: 5, -8



18. Newcastle United: 2, -6

19. Cardiff City: 2, -12



20. Huddersfield Town: 2, -13



Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Vokes Seals Victory as Burnley Beat Bluebirds

Sunday's only Premier League fixture was hardly a barnstormer as likely relegation candidates Cardiff City took on Burnley, albeit with the latter coming off the back of a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

That result showcased the Clarets at their attacking best, but unfortunately we didn't quite see that from either side on Sunday as sportswriter Richard Jolly posted some of the passing lowlights seen from both teams:

Ashley Westwood was the architect for Burnley's breakthrough and sent in the cross for Gudmundsson to head in at the back post. BeIN Sports pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray described the 51st-minute goal as being against the run of play:

And after a goalless first half, fans in Cardiff started to get their money's worth as Josh Murphy cracked in the equaliser only nine minutes later.

Bruno Ecuele Manga squared the ball from the right, and ex-Norwich City man Murphy was calm in slotting his side-foot finish inside the right post, via NBC Sports Soccer (U.S. only):

The quick-fire nature of the match continued, and Gudmundsson turned supplier for Vokes' 70th-minute winner—another headed finish—despite the fact Cardiff had dominated the shot count:

Sunday's defeat was another reminder for Warnock in that his side are sorely lacking a Premier League-standard finisher, with Kenneth Zohore struggling to impress and neither Gary Madine nor Danny Ward faring much better.

Sportswriter Jonny Sharples joked that the Bluebirds make up a contingent of pretenders in the Premier League:

Yet every great joke has a hint of truth, and Sunday's loss provided evidence to suggest the Bluebirds aren't a Premier League-worthy team and need recruitment in the winter to revive their prospects.

The Welsh outfit are one of three teams yet to taste victory in the top flight this term, and there was a sense Sunday's disappointing loss to Burnley was their best opportunity yet to end that drought.