Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs Reportedly Scout Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after scouting him against Genoa in September.

According to the Mirror, the three Premier League clubs sent representatives to watch him grab a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Genoa on September 23.

They evidently enjoyed the Serb's performance, as all three are said to be "considering moves" for him.

Milinkovic-Savic has attracted a great deal of attention after showing some excellent form in Italy in recent years, with Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid all linked.

The 23-year-old is of a similar mould to Paul Pogba—he's technically gifted and physically imposing at the same time, making him a strong all-rounder in the centre of the park.

Like the Frenchman, his best work is done in the final third, though. He's prolific in front of goal considering his position:

He's creative, too, and contributed nine assists in all competitions last season.

His form has not only seen him develop into a crucial player for Lazio, he's also a rising star in Serie A, so it's of little surprise he has caught the eye of Europe's elite.

Given his importance to Lazio and the amount of interest in him, Milinkovic-Savic won't be an easy purchase even for clubs with City or Liverpool's resources.

What's more, it's said the Italian outfit are working on securing his future with a new deal, one that would most likely extend his stay past 2022.

If they manage to do so, he'll become even more difficult to acquire.