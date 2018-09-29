Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Restates Spain Dream, 'I Can Leave in a Year'

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has admitted he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge over the summer and says it's still his dream to play in Spain, adding that he could leave his current employers "in a year or two."

The Belgium international was closely linked with Real Madrid this year, and before scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, he told BT Sport (h/t Mirror's Tom Hopkinson):

"I'll tell you the truth: after the World Cup I wanted to leave.

"It's my dream to play in Spain.

"I could stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career but there is also the possibility that I can leave in a year or two.

"But I love Chelsea and the city. It will be easy to stay at Chelsea. This club is now part of my life."

       

