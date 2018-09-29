Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Play Out Scoreless Draw in La Liga Derby

Paul White/Associated Press

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid shared the spoils in the local derby on Saturday, playing out a 0-0 La Liga draw.

The Rojiblancos were the better team before half-time and Los Blancos after, but neither side found the breakthrough in a defensive stalemate.

With the draw Atletico made some Estadio Santiago Bernabeu history, per sportswriter Dermot Corrigan:

The result leaves Real Madrid in a tie for the La Liga lead with Barcelona, two points ahead of the Rojiblancos.

Courtois' Derby Performance Should End Talk of Real Goalkeeper Controversy

Thibaut Courtois took part in his first derby on the other side of the divide and starred for Los Blancos, putting together his best performance since joining the club.

He made several big saves in the first half, denying Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa in one-on-one situations. Corrigan was impressed with some of his saves:

Here is one of those stops:

He was kept less busy in the second half as Real took control of the match following the introduction of Dani Ceballos.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has rotated the Belgian and Keylor Navas to start the year, and many wondered whether he would keep doing so or use one in La Liga and one in the UEFA Champions League.

The latter is still an option and should help keep the duo fresh, but after Saturday's showing, it's clear the former Chelsea man is the No. 1 option.

Courtois presented his The Best Goalkeeper of the Year trophy before kick-off, and for 90 minutes, that's exactly how he performed.

Lopetegui's In-Game Adjustments Will be Key to La Liga Title Battle

Lopetegui showed off his brave side at half-time by taking off Gareth Bale―who may have picked up a knock―and introducing Ceballos, a very different type of player.

It was a move that had many fans questioning his sanity. Corrigan thought it wasn't an easy one to make, barring an injury for the Welshman:

But the introduction of Ceballos completely changed the match. Atletico bossed the midfield battle before half-time, but with Ceballos wreaking havoc every time he came near the ball, they couldn't replicate their press on Toni Kroos after the break.

It was a brilliant tactical switch. Most managers would have opted for someone like Lucas Vazquez, who has a relatively similar profile to Bale, but Lopetegui identified a potential solution to issues in midfield and wasn't afraid to make the gamble.

While it didn't result in a win, Real could have easily lost this match in the second half had they persisted with their approach. It's that kind of brave thinking Los Blancos will need to end Barcelona's recent La Liga dominance.

Rodri Transfer, Not Griezmann Extension, Was Atletico's Best Move of the Summer

Griezmann's extension was the story of the summer for Atletico, but after an inconsistent start to the campaign and another poor performance on Saturday, it's clear it wasn't the best move the Rojiblancos made.

That would be bringing Rodri back from Villarreal. The young central midfielder and academy member of Atletico has been a standout all season long and once again impressed against Los Blancos on Saturday:

At just 22 years old, he's quickly proving a perfect partner for Saul Niguez and an invaluable member of the team. He's only going to improve as the season goes on and he continues to develop and get used to manager Diego Simeone's system.

While Griezmann is still stuck on two La Liga goals and continues to fluff chances, it's Rodri who deserves the plaudits for his sublime play.

What's Next?

Real visit CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, while Atletico host Club Brugge on Wednesday.