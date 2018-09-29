EPL Results Week 7: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling scored as champions Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier Keague on Saturday. Aguero is joined at the top of the scoring charts by Harry Kane, after last season's Golden Boot runner-up bagged a brace to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat of the season after falling 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium to start the day. The loss leaves the Red Devils languishing in 10th place after their worst league start for 29 years, per BBC Sport's Harry Poole.

Marko Arnautovic was among the scorers for the Hammers after finding the net for the fourth time in six matches.

Arsenal are now five points above United after two late goals beat Watford at the Emirates Stadium. Leicester City have also gone above the Red Devils after winning 2-0 away to Newcastle United, with Jamie Vardy in the scoresheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to enjoy life in the top flight after moving up to eighth following a 2-0 victory over Southampton. There was also a first win in four for Everton, with the Toffees putting three past Fulham at Goodison Park.

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 5

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 5

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

1. Alkesandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

5. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United: 4

5. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 4

5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 4

5. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 4

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 4

10. Richarlison, Everton: 3

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Manchester City: 7, 6, +18, 19

2. Liverpool: 6, 6, +12, 18

3. Chelsea: 6, 5, +10, 16

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 7, 5, +7, 15

5. Arsenal: 7, 5, +5, 15

6. Watford: 7, 4, +3, 13

7. Leicester City: 7, 4, +3, 12

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7, 3, +2, 12

9. Bournemouth: 6, 3, -1, 10

10. Manchester United: 7, 3, -2, 10

11. Everton: 7, 2, 0, 9

12. Crystal Palace: 6, 2, -2, 7

13. West Ham United: 7, 2, -4, 7

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7, 1, -5, 5

15. Southampton: 7, 1, -5, 5

16. Fulham: 7, 1, -8, 5

17. Burnley: 6, 1, -3, 4

18. Newcastle United: 7, 0, -6, 2

19. Cardiff City: 6, 0, -11, 2

20. Huddersfield Town: 7, 0, -13, 2

United fell behind 2-0 in the first half thanks to a cute finish from Felipe Anderson and an own goal by Victor Lindelof. The latter was unfortunate when Andriy Yarmolenko's shot deflected off him and beyond David De Gea two minutes before the break.

Jose Mourinho had set United up in a back three with midfielder Scott McTominay converted to centre-back. Things changed after the break when Marcus Rashford was introduced for Lindelof as the visitors returned to a more familiar back four.

Rashford got United back in it with a peach of a goal, but the United comeback was undone three minutes later when Arnautovic finished smartly after getting away from McTominay.

Mourinho was criticised for his ill-fated tactical ploy:

The under-fire manager's temperament for the United job was also questioned:

Such questions are looking increasingly valid the more the Reds toil in attack and remain so open defensively.

United continue to stumble, in contrast to neighbours City, who had to be patient against the Seagulls. It took 29 minutes for the champions to go in front when Sterling tapped in from Leroy Sane's cross.

Sterling has matured into a lethal force in the final third:

The gifted winger was decisive in the build-up to City's second when he played in Aguero five minutes after the hour mark.

Arsenal left it late to break Watford's resolve at the Emirates Stadium. The Hornets were undone in the 81st minute when Craig Cathcart turned an Alex Iwobi cross into his own net.

The Gunners made sure of the points two minutes later when Iwobi and Lacazette combined and the latter played in Mesut Ozil.

Spurs sauntered into a commanding lead thanks to a quick-fire double in nine first-half minutes. from Kane. The prolific No. 10 met Kieran Trippier's teasing cross to net his first.

Kane was unerring in front of goal again after left-back Danny Rose had been felled in the box. Tottenham's main man up top made no mistake from the spot to continue a remarkable run on his travels:

Like Spurs, Leicester can also rely on a striker who's ice cool when a chance comes his way. Vardy stroked the Foxes into a 30th-minute lead when he finished from 12 yards after DeAndre Yedlin was flagged for handball in the area.

Harry Maguire piled on the misery for the Magpies when he headed in James Maddison's corner 18 minutes from time.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson had an eventful day against Fulham. The Iceland international ballooned a penalty high over the bar seven minutes after the break.

Fortunately for the Toffees, Sigurdsson made up for the miss by scoring a stunner from outside the box four minutes later. Everton were two up after 66 minutes when Theo Walcott dropped a cross in for substitute Cenk Tosun.

There was still time for Sigurdsson to add his second in style a minute before the end.

Wolves had to wait until the 79th minute to break the deadlock against Southampton. The winner came when Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez smartly played in Ivan Cavaleiro, and the winger finished well.

Three points were safe after Matt Doherty teed up Jonny Castro for 2-0. The result means Wolves are just two points adrift of the top four.