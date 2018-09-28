David Wright Was 'Pretty Close to Throwing Up' Before 1st Mets AB Since 2016

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets third baseman David Wright said returning to the on-deck circle Friday night before his first MLB at-bat since 2016 was "something special."

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com provided comments from Wright after the Mets' 8-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, and the team legend admitted he was "pretty close to throwing up:"

Wright grounded out to third as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning.

The 35-year-old Virginia native has struggled with persistent back and shoulder injuries that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season and a vast majority of the current campaign.

New York announced earlier in the month it would activate the seven-time All-Star selection for the final homestand of the season. He's expected to make his final start Saturday against the Marlins.

"I guess as a young player or even a couple of years ago, you never think it's [going to end]," Wright told reporters ahead of his expected retirement at season's end. "You think you can play forever."

The Mets selected Wright in the 2001 draft, and he made his debut for the big club in 2004. His appearance Saturday will mark his 1,584th regular-season game for the team. He won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards and Silver Slugger Awards in 2007 and 2008.

He served as the team's captain since 2013.