Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson Say Jimmy Butler Trade Request Was a Surprise

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson admitted Friday they were caught off guard by Jimmy Butler's request to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I worked out with him all summer so when I said what I meant, it was like a right hook, I didn't see it coming," Gibson told ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I didn't know. I thought—it looked like from everything things were going good. But sometimes it's a money aspect and fans and different players got to understand that. I understand that with being in the league for so many years, but got to try to just see what we can do."

Rose added that while he understands players in contract years are trying to jump-start their new pursuits, he didn't think Butler had reached a point where he wanted a divorce from the Timberwolves.

"[Butler's trade demand] was just a surprise, not only to me, I think to everyone that he wanted to leave," he said. "...I didn't know what the situation is. I just didn't know it was that bad. Even being here, I didn't know it was that bad."

News of Butler's desire to be moved broke Sept. 19 following a sit-down with head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau in Los Angeles. Since then, Butler has been absent from training camp as the Timberwolves ramp up preparations for the 2018-19 season.

To this point, though, it doesn't appear as if the Timberwolves have made inroads on a deal.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Thursday the Timberwolves' asking price is "too steep" for inquiring clubs, leading many to wonder if Thibodeau is actually interested in moving Butler as he gets set to enter the final year of his contract.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Butler would prefer to be traded to the Miami Heat. Wojnarowski noted Miami "has been the most engaged team" in the Butler sweepstakes so far.

The Houston Rockets are also reportedly making a "strong effort" to pry Butler away from their Western Conference rivals, per Fox 26's Mark Berman.

The Timberwolves, with or without Butler, will tip off their regular season Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs.