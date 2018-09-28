Manchester United Transfer News: Gary Cahill Targeted in Latest Rumours

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has reportedly emerged as a target for Manchester United, as manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his defence when the transfer window reopens in January.

Cahill is out of favour at Chelsea and could ask to leave the club in search of regular game time, according to The Sun's Mike McGrath.

Manchester United have had problems in defence this season and could bring in the centre-back as Mourinho wants to "bolster his options," per the report.

    

