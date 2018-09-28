Arsenal Reportedly Open to Selling Aaron Ramsey in January Amid Exit Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal would reportedly be open to selling midfielder Aaron Ramsey in January amid speculation he will not be signing a new contract with the club.

Reports emerged this week saying the Wales international will not extend his deal at the Emirates Stadium, meaning he would potentially be able to sign for another team on a free transfer next summer. Now, according to the Daily Mirror's John Cross, the Gunners will consider a mid-season sale.

"Ramsey, 27, would stand to be in a better position if he was a free agent next summer which means it could be unlikely for a deal to be agreed," Cross wrote. "But Manchester United were keen last summer and now Juventus have joined the chase with Chelsea and Lazio also among the clubs interested."

Cross provided further detail about Ramsey's situation on Twitter on Friday:

On the eve of Arsenal's game against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Unai Emery was asked about the reports suggesting the midfielder will be on the move soon.

"There are three elements, three aspects," he said, per James Westwood of Goal. "One is the player and also the player with their family and representatives. The other is the club and the other is the squad. My focus is always on the team."

For the Gunners, the situation is far from ideal, as they face losing another key player in the January window for a knockdown price. In the previous winter transfer market Alexis Sanchez, whose contract was also set to expire at the end of the campaign, left for Manchester United.

Arsenal journalist James McNicholas believes the club should've cashed in ahead of the campaign for a massive fee:



Although Ramsey's contract was running down ahead of this season few anticipated he would be leaving in the coming months given his affinity with the team. He moved to the Gunners a decade ago and has scored winning goals in two FA Cup final triumphs for Arsenal.

As noted by Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph, while Ramsey may not be as naturally gifted as some Arsenal players, he has been one of the most regular sources of goals for the team:

The calibre of clubs said to be interested in signing the 27-year-old is an indication of how effective a player Ramsey can be.

Arsenal face a big decision in January as a result, as they will not want to lose a crucial player to a major rival midway through the season. Yet it may be even more galling if Ramsey, a footballer they've developed and backed for 10 years, walked out the door for nothing to join a club like United or Chelsea.

Up until January, when Ramsey will be free to discuss terms with clubs overseas regarding a pre-contract, there will be some slim hope this situation can be resolved. But at this point, Arsenal look as though they have two paths to take, neither of which will see Ramsey stay at the club.