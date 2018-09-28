West Ham vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester United will attempt to end recent struggles by beating West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils are favourites for the trip to the London Stadium despite the rumoured ongoing tension between manager Jose Mourinho and club-record signing Paul Pogba.

United dropped points in their last league game, a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Defeat to Championship side Derby County on penalties in the 2018 Carabao Cup on Tuesday added to Mourinho's woes.

By contrast, the Hammers have staged a solid recent recovery under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini. They collected four points from their last two league matches, a 3-1 win away to Everton and a worthy goalless draw against Chelsea at home.

Unlike United, West Ham also enjoyed Carabao Cup action after hitting eight goals against Macclesfield Town on Wednesday.

Odds (per OddsShark)

United: -118

West Ham: +333

Draw: +260

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, NBCSN

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

West Ham won't win without star striker Marko Arnautovic in the lineup. He missed the draw with Chelsea because of a knee problem, but the 29-year-old could be back in action, according to BBC Sport.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arnautovic's ability to combine with wingers Felip Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko can give United problems.

The Reds' own attack may look different with Marcus Rashford back from suspension. He could join Romelu Lukaku in attack, with Mourinho facing a dilemma about who to play with them.

He's not helped by Alexis Sanchez continuing to struggle:

Sanchez not being able to find his form could mean a rare league start for Anthony Martial, after the Frenchman impressed against Young Boys and Derby:

Mourinho's bigger decision concerns what to do about Pogba, after he took the vice-captaincy off the France international, per the Daily Telegraph's James Ducker.

The two were then involved in an apparent training ground spat the morning after losing to Derby, an issue that's since been resolved, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

Addressing harmony, or the lack of it, in the squad is tricky enough for Mourinho. It's tougher still when United are under pressure to improve results on the pitch.

The application and performance against West Ham will speak volumes about how United's players are responding to the pressure.