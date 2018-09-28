Arsenal vs. Watford: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are favoured to win for the seventh game in a row in all competitions when Watford visit the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners have recovered from losing their first two matches under head coach Unai Emery to put together an impressive run.

Watford's own winning start was ended by Manchester United, but the Hornets recovered enough to earn a point at Fulham last week. It means Watford remain in the top four where Arsenal hope to finish under Emery following two seasons without UEFA Champions League football.

Solidifying a shaky defense remains the Spaniard's priority. Emery can count on Watford striker Andre Gray testing his back four, while Hornets boss Javi Gracia will hope Troy Deeney is fully fit.

Odds (per OddsShark)

Arsenal: -222 (bet $222 to win $100)

Watford : +550

: +550 Draw: +375

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, BBC Sport (web updates)

Deeney is dealing with an ankle problem perhaps requiring him to take injections to play on Saturday, per Giuseppe Muro of the London Evening Standard. The 30-year-old will be a big miss if he's unable to play, particularly in this fixture.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

He prompted controversy when he questioned Arsenal's bravery after scoring in a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road last season. Deeney was jeered at the Emirates when he saw a penalty saved as the Gunners won the return fixture 3-0 back in March.

There is still tension brewing between Deeney and the north London club. He recently criticised England manager Gareth Southgate for selecting Danny Welbeck, despite the Gunners forward being a squad player at club level.

Welbeck has offered a terse response, per Metro: "It is for Gareth to decide who he picks in the squad, not for me or you to say."

The former Manchester United man has scored four times this season, following his brace against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Yet he isn't the striker Watford should be most concerned about.

MB Media/Getty Images

Instead, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have combined to score four times in the league. Lacazette assisted one of Aubameyang's goals, proof of the quality of this dynamic partnership.

One reason they are thriving is a more direct supply line. Emery has full-backs Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin playing high and relentlessly whipping in crosses.

Monreal could thrive since Hornets right-back Daryl Janmaat will miss the game. The Netherlands international faces an absence of six weeks after an operation on his knee, per BBC Sport.

Marc Navarro could play, according to the same source. He would face a difficult challenge trying to subdue Arsenal's dangerous left flank with Aubameyang ahead of Monreal.

Emery's biggest selection headache could involve Aaron Ramsey, after talks over a new deal have broken down between the midfielder and the Gunners.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

BBC Sport's David Ornstein has reported Arsenal ended negotiations despite fresh terms being agreed with the playmaker whose contract expires in 2019.

Emery may take the opportunity to bring Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi back into the starting XI at the tip of midfield.

Arsenal have enough firepower to edge past Watford no matter what combination Emery chooses in the final third.